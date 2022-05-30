LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) received a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($164.89) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($108.83) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

LEG Immobilien stock traded up €1.62 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €94.24 ($100.26). 219,980 shares of the stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($104.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is €100.56 and its 200-day moving average is €112.00.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

