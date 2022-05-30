LegalZoom.com (LZ) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is one of 142 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LegalZoom.com to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million -$108.66 million -16.69 LegalZoom.com Competitors $880.03 million -$10.34 million -30.26

LegalZoom.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -21.77% -1,446.94% -29.38% LegalZoom.com Competitors -37.85% -1,420.09% -5.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LegalZoom.com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 4 6 0 2.60 LegalZoom.com Competitors 784 3362 5063 107 2.48

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.28%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.37%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LegalZoom.com competitors beat LegalZoom.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.