Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 132,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Leslie’s has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

