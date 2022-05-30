LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG opened at $166.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.46. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.