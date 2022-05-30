Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

LICY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

