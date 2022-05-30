LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

