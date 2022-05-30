LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.39.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LifeVantage (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
