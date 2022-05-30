Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will report $935.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.00 million and the lowest is $925.25 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $826.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

LECO opened at $135.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 357.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

