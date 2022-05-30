Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 61 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.17 ($0.57) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £31.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.70).

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($170,548.43). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,821.69).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

