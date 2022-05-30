Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of LMRMF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. 162,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,479. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.15.
About Lomiko Metals
