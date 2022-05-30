London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.1 days.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $117.04.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

