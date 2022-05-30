London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.1 days.
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $117.04.
