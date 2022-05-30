LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.74).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.84) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.03) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.52) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 260.60 ($3.28) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.59. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.