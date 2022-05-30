Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $27.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $97.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.94 billion to $98.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.94 billion to $101.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

