Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

