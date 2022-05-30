Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$899,104.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 569,600 shares in the company, valued at C$6,361,862.40. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$913,835.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.48 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$8.82 and a one year high of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.26.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

