Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNMF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.67 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

