Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) is one of 940 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lyell Immunopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyell Immunopharma -3,006.62% -26.61% -21.96% Lyell Immunopharma Competitors -3,144.81% -1,459.49% -9.12%

44.8% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lyell Immunopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyell Immunopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lyell Immunopharma Competitors 6502 21209 43426 872 2.54

Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 355.07%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 123.21%. Given Lyell Immunopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lyell Immunopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lyell Immunopharma $10.65 million -$250.22 million -2.04 Lyell Immunopharma Competitors $1.86 billion $249.52 million -2.34

Lyell Immunopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lyell Immunopharma. Lyell Immunopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lyell Immunopharma peers beat Lyell Immunopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Lyell Immunopharma (Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness. Its pipeline includes LYL797, a T cell product candidate for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancers; LYL845, that targets multiple solid tumors; and NY-ESO-1 for synovial sarcoma and other solid tumor indications. The company entered into research and development collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for NY-ESO-1 program. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

