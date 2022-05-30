Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Macerich has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,824,000 after buying an additional 531,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,503,000 after buying an additional 398,564 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.