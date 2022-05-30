Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.62 Million

Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $719.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.33 million to $756.90 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $653.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,175,000 after buying an additional 583,601 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.