Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $69.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.24. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

