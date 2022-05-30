Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Magna Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS MGLQF traded up 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.30. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,482. Magna Gold has a 12-month low of 0.23 and a 12-month high of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.46.

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

