Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.