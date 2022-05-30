Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MDOMF opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. Mandom has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

About Mandom (Get Rating)

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

