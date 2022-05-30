Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MDOMF opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. Mandom has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $11.75.
About Mandom (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandom (MDOMF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.