Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MHTX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 205,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

