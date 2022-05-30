Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARPS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

