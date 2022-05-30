Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.71) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.13 ($2.59).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS stock opened at GBX 154.30 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.31). The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.78.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.