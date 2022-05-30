Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.31 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $19.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $23.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $172.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.30. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

