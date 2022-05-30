Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

MBII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

