Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.08.
MBII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th.
In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MBII opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.