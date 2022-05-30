Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Shares of MBII remained flat at $$1.13 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,449. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

