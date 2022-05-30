Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Up 40.7% in May

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Masco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

