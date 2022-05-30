MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.28. 10,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.