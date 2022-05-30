Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the April 30th total of 266,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $83.37 on Monday. Materion has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.79%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Materion by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

