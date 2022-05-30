McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

