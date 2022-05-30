Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.70 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.34 billion and the lowest is $7.10 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $33.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $33.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.89 billion to $35.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.08 on Monday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

