Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

VIVO stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

