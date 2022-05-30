MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Several research firms have commented on MRPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($11.97) to €12.75 ($13.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.40) target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

