Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 840,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,193.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRAF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of MTRAF opened at $54.88 on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

