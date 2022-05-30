Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Short Interest Update

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 508,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,326.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,308.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,431.65. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,168.31 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,248 shares of company stock worth $51,912,034. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

