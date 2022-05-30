MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 23.4% in May

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.
About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
