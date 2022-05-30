MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
CIF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,612. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
