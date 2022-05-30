Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on July 13th

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MBH stock opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £109.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 152 ($1.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.64.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MBH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.