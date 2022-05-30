Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.81.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

