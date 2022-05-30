Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MDWT stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.63. Midwest has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $43.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Midwest had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 44.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Midwest will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Midwest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Midwest by 3.0% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 144.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

