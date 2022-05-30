Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Update

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MIR opened at $8.27 on Monday. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIR. CJS Securities began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

