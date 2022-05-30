Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Mission Advancement by 203.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MACC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Monday. Mission Advancement has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

