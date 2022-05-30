Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin stock remained flat at $23.81 during midday trading on Monday. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 24.12. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1 year low of 22.84 and a 1 year high of 26.99.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

