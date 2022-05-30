Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
Modiv stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70.
In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,864 shares of company stock worth $192,444 in the last ninety days.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
