Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $10.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 222,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

