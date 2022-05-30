Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,185,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 1,596,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 697.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moncler from €68.50 ($72.87) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

OTCMKTS:MONRF remained flat at $$45.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944. Moncler has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $78.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

