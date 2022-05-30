Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $43.50 on Monday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

