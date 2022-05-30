Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

MNST stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.67. 68,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.88. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

